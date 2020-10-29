MANCHESTER – Curtis J. Chesmore, 78, of Manchester died on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Private funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 30, at First United Methodist Church in Independence with Rev. Paul Evans officiating. The service was livestreamed on the church's website and may be accessed at www.firstumcindee.com.
Burial was in Quasqueton Cemetery, Quasqueton. Friends could call for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, at White Funeral Home in Independence. The family was not present.
Born on July 5, 1942, in Independence, the son of Kenneth Elza and Elinor Huberta (Walter) Chesmore, he graduated from high school in Independence with the class of 1960. Mr. Chesmore attended Iowa State University in Ames for a short time. He married the former Nancy Kay Keenan, and they were later divorced. In 1998, he and the former Shirley Mae Meyers were married in Independence.
Mr. Chesmore was a farm machinery salesman with Hand Implement in Independence and Bodensteiner Implement in Rowley, until he retired in 2016. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Independence, was active with 4-H organizations, and was a member of the 4-H Hall of Fame.
Mr. Chesmore is survived by his wife, Shirley; one son, Scott (Amy) Chesmore of Moville; three daughters, Marsha (Billy Banks) Chesmore and Jennifer (Gary) Lynn, both of Kansas City, Missouri, and Rachel Chesmore of Houston, Texas; and two stepsons, Rick (Connie) Tibbott of Manchester and Rock (Marie) Tibbott of Delhi. He is also survived by five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; six step-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Bette (Don) Butler and Brenda (Rick) Greiner, both of Independence.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial fund for local 4-H groups has been established and can accessed through PayPal at chesmorecurt@gmail.com
