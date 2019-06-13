INDEPENDENCE – Curtis "Curt" John Weber, 48 years old, of Independence, died of a sudden illness, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids.
Funeral services were 10:30 a.m. - Monday, May 6, at White Funeral Home, Independence, with Rev. Kevin Jennings, officiating. Burial was at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Independence.
Visitation was 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 5 at White Funeral Home, Independence. Visitation continued for an hour before services, Monday. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at White-MtHope.com
White Funeral Home of Independence, IA is in charge of arrangements.
Curt was born September 1, 1970, in Independence. He attended Jesup High School and graduated with the class of 1990. On August 20, 1994, he was united in marriage to Jacquelyn Mae (Brown) O'Connor at the chapel in Fontana Park, Hazelton. Curt was employed by Schneider Transportation as a local truck driver.
Curt is survived by his wife, Jaci Weber of Independence; his children: Scott (Sara) O'Connor, Stephanie O'Connor, and Suzanne O'Connor, all of Jesup; his grandchildren; his father, Wayne Weber of Quasqueton; his sisters and step-sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
His mom, Marilyn Weber; and his biological mother preceded him in death.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on June 13, 2019