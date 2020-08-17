1/
Dale V. Hilmer
1941 - 2020
INDEPENDENCE – Dale Vernon Hilmer, 79, of Independence passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at ABCM Rehabilitation Center West in Independence. A celebration of life service will be held for Dale on Saturday, August 22, at 11 a.m. in the Reiff Family Center in Independence.

Dale was born on June 16, 1941, to Hugo H. and Jessie L. (Close) Hilmer of Vinton, Iowa.

Dale is survived by four children; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; two sisters; a brother; a brother-in-law; and a special friend, Ruby Kimber.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janet; and a sister, Betsy Reuter.

To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under "Obituaries."


Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Aug. 17, 2020.
