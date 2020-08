CENTER POINT – Dan Wiley, 55, of Center Point, formerly of the Brandon/Vinton area, passed away on March 17, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 circumstances, public services were not held at that time.



The Wiley family will be hosting a celebration of life in memory of Dan at the Brandon Community Center in Brandon on Saturday, August 29, from 1 to 5 p.m. Mask wearing is encouraged, as well as safe social distancing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store