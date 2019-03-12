Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene M. (Van Dyke) Lorenz. View Sign

INDEPENDENCE – Darlene M. Lorenz, 90 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Lexington Estate in Independence. She was born on March 22, 1928, in Urbana, Iowa, the daughter of Harley Porter and Opal Lavonne Fox Van Dyke. She graduated high school in Winthrop, with the Class of 1946. In 1969, she graduated from the Chicago School of Interior Design in Chicago. On December 1, 1946, she and Glen Walter Lorenz were married at the 1st Baptist Church in Independence. He preceded her in death in 2013. She was an interior designer for Leytze Furniture Store in Independence until she retired in 1988. Mrs. Lorenz was a member of the 1st Baptist Church in Independence, the Buchanan County Health Center Auxiliary, the Buchanan County Garden Club, the Chloris Guild 1, the Calico Cut Ups, and Beta Sigma Phi.

Mrs. Lorenz is survived by one son, Steven (Janine) Lorenz of Independence; two grandchildren: Megan ( Tyler ) Rasmussen and Kyle (Ashley) Lorenz; and four great grandchildren: Kendall Rasmussen, Jack Rasmussen, Tanner Lorenz, and Jace Lorenz.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded by her parents; her step father, Keith Kolp; and a niece that she raised, Diana Lorenz King.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, at the First United Methodist Church in Independence with Rev. Stuart Vander Vegte officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Friends may call for visitation from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at the White Funeral Home in Independence.

