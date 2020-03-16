|
|
INDEPENDENCE David J. Nacht, 92, of Independence, Iowa, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at home. Graveside services and burial were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 16, at the Beth Olem Section of Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. There was no visitation. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.
He was born July 9, 1927, in New York City, the son of Benjamin and Ida Lubowsky Nacht. He married Laura Spillman in 1950 in Alexandria, Virginia. She died in 1981. He later married Marian McIntyre on July 11, 1982, in Silver Spring, Maryland. She died on February 15, 2015.
David was a veteran of WWII, serving in the U. S. Navy. He worked in the sales, service, and teaching of electronics. Most recently, he taught IT at Hawkeye Community College until retirement.
Survivors include a son, Stanley (Elaine) Nacht of San Jose, California; a daughter, Sandi (Mark) Werner of Winthrop, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Heather (Mark) Ames, Scott (Ciar) Boyle, Janelle (Scott) Thompson, Michael (Ryan) Werner, Anna Werner, Jacob (Molly) Werner, Becca Werner, and Luke Werner; five great-grandchildren; and two brothers, George (Edna) Nacht of Columbia, Maryland, and Frank Nacht of Silver Spring, Maryland.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Edward and David.
Memorials may be directed to Sons of Jacob Synagogue.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgraurp.com.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Mar. 16, 2020