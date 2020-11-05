UNDERWOOD – Funeral services for David Keith Lyon of Underwood will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Hoy-Kilnosky Funeral Home in Council Bluffs, followed by a procession of tow trucks and classic autos to UMBA Hall in Underwood where the luncheon will be held. Visitation was held on Friday, November 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



Dave was born September 24, 1950, in Elwood City, Pennsylvania, to Betty A. (Megonigle) and David M. Lyon. He graduated from Independence High School in 1969. He attended Ellsworth Junior College and graduated from UNI with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1973.



On March 25, 1984, Dave married Bonnie McMaster and became Dad to Tracey (Ken) Butler and Kelle (Todd) Erwin. He was a great dad, but the fun really started with the grandkids. He loved being Papa to both his grandkids and great-grandkids. They were his pride and joy.



Dave became a resident of Underwood when he accepted a teaching position at Underwood High School. He taught auto mechanics and driver's education and was a wrestling coach. He gave up teaching to pursue his dream of having his own business in the auto repair world. His dream came true, and Dave Lyon Repair became a thriving business in the repair and towing industry.



He was also a partner in Johnson-Lyon Trucking while it was in operation, and a partner in the Eagle Landing housing project with HLH Development and a co-owner of Main Street Storage.



Dave was always involved in the community, and served 10 years on the Underwood City Council.



Dave's love of classic cars was no secret. He loved finding them, fixing them, shining them, and showing them. He has a few shelves full of trophies for his efforts.



He is survived by his wife, daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren – all in the Council Bluffs/Underwood/Neola area, his mother Betty of Independence, his sisters Shelly (Kent) Block of Cedar Falls and Sharon Smock of Independence, an aunt, an uncle, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Dave was preceded in death by his father.



