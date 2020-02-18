Home

Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home - Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4922
Dawn Jacobsen
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Dawn B. (Strong) Jacobsen


1946 - 2020
Dawn B. (Strong) Jacobsen Obituary
OELWEIN – Dawn B. Jacobsen, 73, of Independence, Iowa, died Sunday afternoon, February 16, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, and for one hour before the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein.

Dawn B. Strong was born March 21, 1946, in Oelwein, Iowa, the daughter of Boyd and May Agnes (Forch) Strong. She attended the Oelwein Community Schools. On December 5, 1963, she was united in marriage to Arthur T. Jacobsen, Jr. at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein. Dawn and Arthur owned and operated Dawn's Bloomers in Independence for 19 years.

Dawn is survived by her two children, Kenneth Jacobsen and Lori Smith (Jeff Gibson), all of Independence; two sisters, Roxie Jacobsen of Oelwein and Fran (Darrell) Newsom of Waterloo;
and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Arthur on July 21, 2017; two sisters, Sandy Clark and Ginger Strong; and two brothers, Doyce Strong and Jerry "Butch" Strong.

View the online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Feb. 18, 2020
