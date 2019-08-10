Home

Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2501
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
Dawn Marie (Butters) Meek


1958 - 2019
Dawn Marie (Butters) Meek Obituary
INDEPENDENCE – Dawn Marie Meek, 60, of Independence, Iowa, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, in the Reiff Family Center in Independence with Rev. Paul Evans of First United Methodist Church officiating.

Dawn was born on November 14, 1958, in Independence, the daughter of John J. and Shirley M. (Voland) Butters.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Harry J. Meek Sr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left in care of the Reiff Family Center, 216 3rd Ave SE, Independence, IA 50644. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under "obituaries."
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Aug. 10, 2019
