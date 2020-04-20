Home

White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2595
Deborah J. (Sturgeon) Kress


1954 - 2020
Deborah J. (Sturgeon) Kress Obituary
ROWLEY – Deborah J. Kress, 65, of rural Rowley, Iowa, died at her home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Mrs. Kress' body was cremated and her remains will be interred in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids at a later date. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date when possible.

She was born on August 29, 1954, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Edward Francis and JoAnn (Brubaker) Sturgeon.

Mrs. Kress is survived by her husband, Russell; one daughter; one son; one stepson; five grandchildren; her mother; and one sister.

She was preceded in death by her father; one son, Christopher Parker, in infancy; and a brother.

White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Apr. 20, 2020
