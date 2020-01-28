Home

Denise K. Cole


1958 - 2020
Denise K. Cole Obituary
Littleton – Denise K. Cole, 61, of Littleton, Iowa, died at her home on January 21, 2020. As per Ms. Cole's wishes, no services were held and her body was buried next to her parents in Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein. White Funeral Home of Independence was in charge of arrangements.

She was born on November 15, 1958, in Oelwein, Iowa, the daughter of Darwin Lane and Evelyn Delores (Miller) Cole. Ms. Cole is survived by her sister, Marilyn (Jim) Scott of Independence, two nieces, and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Karen Ann Cole.

Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Jan. 28, 2020
