Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
21 S Austin Rd
Janesville, WI 53548
(608) 752-2444
Dennis E. Fleming


1947 - 2020
Dennis E. Fleming Obituary
AVALON, WI – Dennis E. Fleming, 72, of Avalon, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, at home. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Janesville, Wisconsin, with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. A celebration of Dennis' life will follow the service at Bazinga's for continued fellowship.

He was born in Lancaster, Wisconsin, on August 5, 1947, the son of Kenneth and Rose (Gienapp) Fleming. Dennis married Lynn A. Werner on July 29, 1967, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He worked for JATCO as a long-haul truck driver for over 30 years until his retirement. He was a member of Teamsters #579. Dennis was a volunteer for SMILES.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Lynn; two children, Shane (Edna) Fleming and Tracy (Chadd) Miller, both of Janesville; five grandchildren: two sisters, Glenda Stewart of Arizona and Keni Kay (Howard) Jakubowski of Janesville; a brother, Jared (Tricia) Fleming of Janesville; stepmother, Connie Fleming; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gregory "Griz" Fleming; and a sister, Diane Wright.

Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to either Agrace HospiceCare or to SMILES.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Jan. 24, 2020
