Dennis Ray "Denny" Henderson
INDEPENDENCE – Dennis Ray Henderson, 70 of Davidson, North Carolina, passed away on May 1, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held in the Lake Norman area when it is safe to socially interact. He will be laid to rest in Independence, Iowa, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to your favorite charity.

Denny, as his friends and family called him, was born in Coggon, Iowa, on October 28, 1949, to the late Harold and Waneitta (Ayers) Henderson. Denny retired in 2001 from Aristech Chemicals Corporation in Pittsburgh. He lived in Davidson for the past 10 years and enjoyed golfing, walking, listening to music, yard work, cooking, and spending time with friends and family, most of all his two granddaughters.

He is survived by his wife, Roxann (Esch) Henderson; a daughter, Tricia Lombardi and her husband, Paul; two grandchildren; and his brothers, Steve Henderson and his wife Jackie, and Roger Henderson and his wife Debbie.

Along with his parents, Denny is preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Henderson.

Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on May 5, 2020.
