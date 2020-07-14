INDEPENDENCE – Dennis Ray Henderson, 70, of Davidson, North Carolina passed away on May 1, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Reiff Family Center, Independence, with burial in St. John's Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Denny's honor to your favorite charity
.
Denny, as his friends and family called him, was born in Coggon, Iowa, on October 28, 1949, to the late Harold and Waneitta (Ayers) Henderson. Along with his parents, Denny is preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Henderson.
He is survived by his wife, Roxann (Esch) Henderson; his daughter, Tricia Lombardi and her husband Paul; two grandchildren; and his brothers Steve Henderson and his wife Jackie and Roger Henderson and his wife Debbie.
Denny retired in 2001 from Aristech Chemicals Corporation in Pittsburgh. He lived in Davidson for the past 10 years.
