JESUP – Dianne L. Miller, 63, of Jesup, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo.
Dianne was born on July 2, 1955 in Waterloo, the daughter of James W. and Charlet A. (Larson) Miller.
Dianne is survived by two children; a sister, Patricia (Richard) Reuter, Jesup; and a brother Michael (Denise) Miller, Littleton.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Charlet Miller; and a sister, Jolene R. Parker.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 until 4 p.m. on Sunday April 7, at the Hookanliner in Littleton.
The Reiff Family Center, Independence, is assisting the family.
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2501
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 6, 2019