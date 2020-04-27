|
|
LA PORTE CITY – Dixie Eschen, 80, of Fairbank, Iowa, formerly of Independence, Iowa, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at La Porte City Specialty Care in La Porte City, Iowa. A private graveside service was held on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Campton Cemetery in Lamont, Iowa. The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family with arrangements.
Dixie was born on March 6, 1940, to Earl Edward and Nellie Grace (Hanks) Tyler of Waterloo, Iowa. She attended Quasqueton country schools and later obtained her certified nurse's aide (CNA) license from Hawkeye Tech. On December 9, 1956, she was united in marriage to John E. Eschen in Aurora, Iowa.
Dixie initially began farming with John in Aurora. They later moved to Hopkinton before finally settling in Independence in 1965. For more than 40 years, Dixie worked as a CNA at West Village Care Center in Independence. After John passed away in 2019, she moved to Fairbank to be closer to her family.
She is survived by her children, Holly (Bill) Trebon of Fairbank, Iowa, Cydallia (John) Sonksen of Clear Lake, Iowa, Victoria (Mark) Eschen of Independence, Iowa, and Kristi (David) Murray of Center Junction, Iowa; her sister, Nancy "Peggy" Fry of Independence, Iowa; sister-in-law Loretta Rassmussen; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; her brothers, Ronald, Leonard, Kenneth, Joseph, and Robert Tyler; her sisters, Francis Cameron, Charlotte Tyler, and Patricia Zerba; her sisters-in-law, Clara, Erma, and Dean; and her brothers-in-law, Herb Cameron, Lawrence Zerba, and William Fry.
To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Apr. 27, 2020