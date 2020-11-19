INDEPENDENCE – Donald D. Brown, 82, of Independence died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence due to complications of COVID-19. Private graveside services were held on Friday, November 20, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence with Rev. Greg DeBoer officiating. Public services are being planned for a later date.
White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Don was born on October 30, 1938, in Quasqueton, the son of Wayne Weston and Dorothy Mavis (Kress) Brown. He graduated from high school in Quasqueton with the class of 1957. On October 8, 1960, he and the former Constance Ann Williams were married in Rowley.
Don learned the electrical trade working for Freeman Electric in Independence following high school. He joined IBEW Local 288 in 1962 and worked construction jobs for many years. In 2000, he went to work at Independence Light and Power and became a member of Local 55. Don was a proud 58-year member of IBEW.
In 1968, Don and Connie opened the Sears Catalog Store and continued until Sears closed down the catalog program in 1993. In 1982, they owned and operated the University Shop and specialized in selling Hawkeye clothing and gifts. In 1987, Don and Connie opened Connie's Hallmark, and continued retailing until their retirement in 2013.
Don's greatest joy was his family. He and Connie attended Iowa Hawkeye football games together. He was a proud member of the I-Club for more than three decades. They traveled extensively during their 60 years together, visiting 48 states and five foreign countries. Don loved going for rides around Buchanan County.
Don was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence. He was formerly a member of the Independence Volunteer Fire Department, the Jaycees, the Rotary Club, the Lions Club, the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Ambassadors. He was a big supporter of Independence High School. Don ran chains for football games, and the time clock for basketball games. He attended many activities in the 60 years he was an Independence resident. Don also was a big supporter of the Iowa Hawkeyes, and was a football season ticket holder since 1982.
Don is survived by Connie, his wife of 60 years; two sons, David (Kathy) Brown of Denver, Colorado, and Burdette (Ann) Brown of Northfield, Minnesota; one daughter, Peggy (Doug) Marks of Marion; eight grandchildren, Abbie (Josh) Schlarmann, Jon Marks, Ben (Tiffany) Marks, Tyson Brown, Allie Brown, Molly Brown, Jake (Leah) Neidermann, and Andrea (Leland) Brown; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Marlene (Tom) Stark of Taylorsville, Kentucky, and Judy (Mike) Melka of Independence; and one brother, Dennis (Donna) Brown of Paducah, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a great-grandson, Kinnick Marks; one sister, Darlene Brown; and one nephew, Steve Stark.