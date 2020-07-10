LAMONT – Dr. Donald Howard Hardin was born in Paul, Idaho, on March 19, 1931, to Donald and Pauline Hardin. His family moved to Earlham, Iowa, where they farmed and raised Percheron horses.



After graduating from Earlham High School, Don served in the United States Army in occupied Germany. He married his beautiful, redheaded wife, Shirley Pech, in 1956. He attended the University of Northern Iowa, where he received his bachelor's degree in physical education in 1953. After graduation, he began teaching and coaching in the Iowa public schools from 1955 to 1961. He earned his MA in education in 1959 from the University of Northern Iowa and followed with his Doctor of Philosophy degree from the University of Iowa in exercise science in 1965.



Don and Shirley had three children – Mary, Lori, and Tom – during this time. The family moved from Iowa to El Paso, Texas, where Don served in the Department of Kinesiology and Exercise Science at the University of Texas, El Paso (then called the School of Mines) from 1962 until his retirement in 1992. At that time, he was honored with the title of Professor Emeritus. He wrote one book, entitled "Conditioning: Fitness and Performance for Everyone," and numerous articles about double-barreled shotguns published in Double Gun Journal. He was elected a fellow to the American College of Sports Medicine in 1971, having served the profession of physical education with great distinction.



A passionate collector of shotguns, Don enjoyed hunting and fishing his entire life. He passed on to his children a love for camping and backpacking, his terrific sense of humor, integrity, a strong work ethic, and most of all, his love of family. Don and his twinkling blue eyes will be missed and remembered fondly by all he leaves behind.



He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley; his sister, Carol Harris of Earlham Iowa; his three children, Mary Hardin, Lori (Doug) Holdread, and Tom (Marisa) Hardin; grandchildren Amiel and Hillary Evans, Marshal and Lindsay Downs, Haley, Nico, and Isa Hardin; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many friends in Iowa, El Paso, and Montana (where the couple spent many years after retirement).



A private family gathering was held at Tom Hardin's in Lubbock Texas, and he will rest in the Campton Cemetery in Lamont Iowa.



