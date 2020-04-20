|
COGGON – Donald J. Main, 95, of rural Coggon, Iowa, died at home on Saturday, April 18, 2020. There will be a private family graveside service at Spring Grove Cemetery, rural Coggon. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public visitation or service.
Relatives and friends are encouraged to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website, by mail, by text, or by phone. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop, is assisting the family.
Donald Joe Main was born September 22, 1924, in Morley, Iowa, the son of Jake and Bessie (Cook) Main. Don is survived by a daughter, a son, two grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, and two sisters-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janet; a son-in-law; three brothers; a sister; two brothers-in-law; and a sister-in-law.
A memorial fund has been established in his name and may be sent to:
Eric Main
3044 Vincent Avenue
Coggon, IA 52218
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Apr. 20, 2020