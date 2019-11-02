|
|
|
INDEPENDENCE – Donald R. Banter, 78, died on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at his home in Independence, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the White Funeral Home in Independence with Pastor Stephen Moore officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Friends may call for visitation for an hour before services on Saturday.
Mr. Banter was born on May 6, 1941, in Manchester, Iowa, the son of Rudolph and Beatrice Fern (McFarland) Banter. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Coletta; two sons; one daughter; three stepdaughters; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one sister.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Ray Capehart; and two brothers.
Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Nov. 2, 2019