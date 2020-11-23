1/
Donna M. (Peterson) White
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LA PORTE CITY – Donna M. White, 82, of La Porte City, formally of Independence died on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the La Porte City Specialty Care Center in La Porte City. A graveside service was held at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24. The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.

Donna was born on June 2, 1938, in Waverly, the child of Albert F. and Doris M. (Simerson) Peterson.

She is survived by six children, 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, a brother, and many nieces and nephews.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert E. White; a daughter; and three grandsons.

To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under "Obituaries."


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2501
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved