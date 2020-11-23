LA PORTE CITY – Donna M. White, 82, of La Porte City, formally of Independence died on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the La Porte City Specialty Care Center in La Porte City. A graveside service was held at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24. The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.
Donna was born on June 2, 1938, in Waverly, the child of Albert F. and Doris M. (Simerson) Peterson.
She is survived by six children, 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, a brother, and many nieces and nephews.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert E. White; a daughter; and three grandsons.
