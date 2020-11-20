1/1
Doris A. (Vaughn) Gonterman
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
QUASQUETON – Doris Ann Gonterman, 66, of Quasqueton died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Unity Point-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Private graveside services will be held in the Quasqueton Cemetery.

Doris was born on August 25, 1954, in Fulton, Missouri the daughter of George Pierce and Mary Kathryn (Gregory) Vaughn. She was raised in the Mexico, Missouri, area prior to moving with her family to Auxvasse, Missouri, then to Quasqueton, Iowa, in 2011. She was married to Larry Hager, and they later divorced. Doris was then married to Marlon Gonterman, and they also later divorced.

She is survived by two sons, Bob Hager of Quasqueton and Jordan Gonterman of California, Missouri; a daughter, Thereasa Hager of Quasqueton; five grandchildren; two sisters, Margo Nichols of Rush Hill, Missouri, and Robin Chitwood; and a brother, Jamie Chitwood of Missouri.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Marlon Gonterman; a sister, Margie Nelson; and a brother, Orr Pierce.

To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2501
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved