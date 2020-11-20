QUASQUETON – Doris Ann Gonterman, 66, of Quasqueton died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Unity Point-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Private graveside services will be held in the Quasqueton Cemetery.
Doris was born on August 25, 1954, in Fulton, Missouri the daughter of George Pierce and Mary Kathryn (Gregory) Vaughn. She was raised in the Mexico, Missouri, area prior to moving with her family to Auxvasse, Missouri, then to Quasqueton, Iowa, in 2011. She was married to Larry Hager, and they later divorced. Doris was then married to Marlon Gonterman, and they also later divorced.
She is survived by two sons, Bob Hager of Quasqueton and Jordan Gonterman of California, Missouri; a daughter, Thereasa Hager of Quasqueton; five grandchildren; two sisters, Margo Nichols of Rush Hill, Missouri, and Robin Chitwood; and a brother, Jamie Chitwood of Missouri.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Marlon Gonterman; a sister, Margie Nelson; and a brother, Orr Pierce.
