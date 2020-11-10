INDEPENDENCE – Dorotha Wilberta Sundquist, 91, passed away on Wednesday November 4, 2020, at ABCM Rehabilitation Center – West Campus, Independence. Visitation was held on Friday, November 13, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. with a service immediately following at White Funeral Home, Independence. Burial and interment followed at the Rock Island Arsenal in Rock Island, Illinois.
Dorotha was born in Madrid, Nebraska, to John and Anna (Wiebe) Huebert. She attended Henderson High School in Nebraska, and she attended several colleges through the years. University of Nebraska, York, and Kearney State College is where she earned her teaching degree. She taught country school for four years and then decided to change her career to one in medical terminology.
She graduated from Bethel College, North Newton, Kansas. Dorotha earned her technical training at Bryan Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was the first medical technician in her hometown hospital in Henderson, Nebraska. She worked at Bethel Dearonus Hospital in Newton, Kansas, and worked and taught medical technology.
After this, she moved to Cedar Rapids and went to work as the head of the hematology department. She then moved on to work in the laboratory at the Mental Health Institute in Independence, Iowa, and then set up a school of medical technology at Schoitz Hospital in Waterloo.
She enjoyed working in the medical field.
Dorotha married Grant L. Sundquist on December 8, 1967. Grant proceeded her in death in 2003. Upon her marriage to Grant, she was blessed with a daughter and three grandchildren. Through their life together, they traveled to many different locations with family and friends.
Dorotha and Grant also shared the love of flying. Dorotha earned her pilot's license, and was the first woman to have her pilot's license at the Independence Airport. Through their years together, they built a successful business, Bloom Inc., and worked there until they sold the business in 2000.
Dorotha enjoyed cooking and baking. She was a great cook. Her chicken was the BEST! She enjoyed sharing this joy with everyone. Through the years she cooked and baked for company functions, church functions, and did all of the cooking for family gatherings. Dorotha enjoyed sewing and needlepoint, and she loved to read. She also had a great love of chocolate, and had her candy stash within reach.
Dorotha was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church in Independence, and a long-standing member and a past president of the Rotary Club. She was involved in the local Back Pack Club and the local library. Her joy of reading made her feel that everyone should also be able to experience this joy. These are just a few of the many things that Dorotha donated her time to.
Those left to honor her memory are Grant's daughter, Pam Essner of Davenport; grandchildren Shelley Jones, Bobby Schultz, and Annie (Britt) Strayer all of Davenport; great-grandchildren Ashley, Joshua, Quinn, and Emma; niece Lori (Marty) Rich of Jesup; great-nephew Jacob; great-nieces Amanda, Katlin, Grace, Osha, Samantha, Sarah, Nicole; and Kristine; her best friend Vi Bohr; and many close friends.
Dorotha was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Grant, her sister Marie, her nephew Keith, and her nieces Imogene and Mary.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lymphoma Society, First Presbyterian Church, or Camp Wyoming. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
The family wishes to thank the staff at ABCM Rehabilitation Facility for Dorotha's care for the last year.