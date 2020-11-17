INDEPENDENCE – Dorothy A. Mazur, 93, of Independence died on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at ABCM Rehabilitation Center – West Campus in Independence. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence with Rev. David Beckman as celebrant. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Independence. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, at White Funeral Home in Independence.
She was born in Independence on October 22, 1927, the daughter of Lawrence "Beck" Clinton and Isabell Odelia (Wendling) Pates. She graduated from high school in Independence with the class of 1944. On November 29, 1945, she married Thomas John Mazur at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Independence. He preceded her in death in 1994.
Mrs. Mazur began working as a "soda jerk" at Schroeder's Drug Store in Independence when she was 16 years old. She also did clerical work at Hand Implement in Independence. After her marriage, she and her husband farmed in Sumner Township of Buchanan County, Iowa, until they retired and moved to Independence in 1984.
Mrs. Mazur was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Independence.
Mrs. Mazur is survived by several nieces and nephews, including Charles (Terrie) Mazur of Independence.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a special friend, Roger Fox.
