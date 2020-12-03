INDEPENDENCE – Dorothy A. Zimmerly, 93, of Independence died on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. A graveside service was held at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family with services.
Dorothy was born on June 10, 1927, in Quasqueton, the daughter of Roy and Zoe (Smith) Manson. Raised in Quasqueton, she was a 1946 graduate of the Quasqueton High School. On September 5, 1957, she married Robert A. Zimmerly in Corinth, Mississippi.
Dorothy worked for many years at Micro Switch in Independence and Cedar Rapids, IA. She also enjoyed working as a waitress at several cafés in Independence, but spent the longest time serving at the Pinicon Hotel Café.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert Zimmerly.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Lois Jones; and three brothers, Glen, LaVerne, and Virgil Manson.
