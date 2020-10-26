WINTHROP – Dorothy E. Gilson, 100, of Winthrop died on Monday morning, October 26, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center, Independence. A private family funeral service will be held at Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop, with Rev. Janice Springer officiating. Public visitation will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Fremont Cemetery, rural Winthrop.
Dorothy Ellen Schweitzer was born on May 24, 1920, north of Winthrop, Iowa, the daughter of William Frederick and Lucinda "Lucy" (Sickles) Schweitzer. She graduated from Aurora High School with the class of 1937. Dorothy was united in marriage to Richard Martin Gilson on June 29, 1938, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Dorothy and Richard farmed together throughout their married life north of Winthrop for 70 years. Dorothy moved into Winthrop in 2008, and had lived the past two years at ABCM East in Independence.
Dorothy was a 50-year member and past president of the King's Daughters & Sons. She enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening; sewing; taking her grandsons, nieces, and nephews to explore Backbone State Park; and traveling with her brother and sister-in-law, Glen and Marian Schweitzer.
Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Larry (Carol) Gilson of Aurora and Marty (Nancy) Gilson of Mesa, Arizona; her son-In-Law, Charles Reese of Colorado Springs, Colorado; four grandchildren, Eric (Carol) Gilson of Boone, Brad (Cindy) Gilson of Evansville, Indiana, Greg Gilson of Winthrop, and Kelsey Reese of Charlotte, North Carolina; six great-grandchildren, Gabriel Gilson, Nicole (Adam) Laug, Michele (Riley) Jacobson, Travis Gilson, Shelby Gilson, and Colin Gilson; six great-great-grandchildren, Harrison, Vance, and Macy Laug and Reese, Nolan, and Maddox Jacobson; three step-grandchildren, Jennifer (Lonny) Lappin of Johnston,
Bill (Brooke) Freese of Ankeny, and Matthew Parsons of Lakewood, Colorado; five step-great-grandchildren, Clara, Audrey, and Otto Freese and Greta and Ava Lappin; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard, on February 9, 2005; two daughters, Cathie Gilson and Debra Reese; a daughter-in-law, Myral Gilson; five brothers, John (Rita), Dale (Lucy), Bill (Marian), Glen (Marian), and Bob (Collette) Schweitzer; and a sister, Betty (John) Baker.
