INDEPENDENCE – Earl E. Conerd, 85, of Independence, formally of Quasqueton, died on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the Grundy County Hospital in Grundy Center.
Friends may visit from 2 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the Reiff Family Center in Independence. A funeral service will be held at the Reiff Family Center on Monday, September 28, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Mr. Timothy Post officiating. Burial will be held at St. John's Cemetery in Independence.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing standards will be followed and face masks will be recommended for those who attend.
Earl was born on November 3, 1934, in Waterloo, the son of Earl E. and Neva I. (Murphy) Conerd. Earl attended the Waterloo Community Schools, and on January 14, 1953, he joined the United States Navy. He served as a deck hand aboard the destroyer U.S.S Gurke during the Korean War and sailed throughout the western Pacific Ocean. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, he made his home in Palmdale, California, in the early 1960s.
He moved back to Iowa in 1970 and married Carol M. Fagle in 1971. Together, they made their home in Quasqueton. For a short time, Earl work at Geater Manufacturing in Independence before he took a job in the maintenance department at the Mental Health Institute in Independence. He worked there for more than 20 years, and retired in 1999.
Earl is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carol Conerd, Independence; his children, Yolanda (Russell) Conrad, Island City, Oregon, John (Susan) Conerd, Washington, and Jeff (Kathy) Kolthoff, Marion, Iowa; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Norma Drake, Arizona, and Nancy Henly, Salem, Oregon; a brother, Daniel Conerd, Independence; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Richard, James, and David Conerd; and three sisters, Geraldine McCraney, Jean Timmerman, and Sherly McCord.
