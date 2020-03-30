Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fawcetts Funeral Home
254 Jackson St
Winthrop, IA 50682
(319) 935-3327
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward (Carl) "Eddie" Wolfe


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward (Carl) "Eddie" Wolfe Obituary
QUASQUETON – Edward (Carl) "Eddie" Wolfe, 74, of Quasqueton, Iowa, died on Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home. Private family visitation and a graveside service will be held at the Quasqueton Cemetery, Quasqueton, Iowa, with Rev. David Beckman of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Winthrop, officiating. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop, is assisting the family.

There will be an announcement when public services will be held at a later date.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public visitation or service at this time. We encourage relatives and friends to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website or by mail, text, or phone.

Carl Edward "Eddie" Wolfe was born on June 28, 1945, in Independence, Iowa, the son of Carl Alan and Grace Brown (Schuman) Wolfe. Carl "Eddie" Wolfe was united in marriage to Donna Jean Recker on October 9, 1965, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lamont, Iowa. They lived at Aurora for nine years and then moved to Quasqueton, where they have lived the past 43 years. Ed worked as a scheduler for John Deere Tractor Works in Waterloo for 30 years.

Eddie is survived by his wife, Donna, of Quasqueton; three sons, Randall (Kelly) of Dunlap, Illinois, Ronald (Karri) of Quasqueton, and Kurt (Susie) of Quasqueton; eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Linda "Susie" (Brian) Wunder of Aurora, Iowa, and Mary Ann Duggan of Marion; a stepbrother, Norris Schuman of Reinbeck, Iowa; and his nieces and nephews.

Eddie was preceded in death by his father, mother, and stepfather, Wilmer Schuman.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

An online obituary is available at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -