QUASQUETON – Edward (Carl) "Eddie" Wolfe, 74, of Quasqueton, Iowa, died on Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home. Private family visitation and a graveside service will be held at the Quasqueton Cemetery, Quasqueton, Iowa, with Rev. David Beckman of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Winthrop, officiating. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop, is assisting the family.
There will be an announcement when public services will be held at a later date.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public visitation or service at this time. We encourage relatives and friends to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website or by mail, text, or phone.
Carl Edward "Eddie" Wolfe was born on June 28, 1945, in Independence, Iowa, the son of Carl Alan and Grace Brown (Schuman) Wolfe. Carl "Eddie" Wolfe was united in marriage to Donna Jean Recker on October 9, 1965, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lamont, Iowa. They lived at Aurora for nine years and then moved to Quasqueton, where they have lived the past 43 years. Ed worked as a scheduler for John Deere Tractor Works in Waterloo for 30 years.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Donna, of Quasqueton; three sons, Randall (Kelly) of Dunlap, Illinois, Ronald (Karri) of Quasqueton, and Kurt (Susie) of Quasqueton; eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Linda "Susie" (Brian) Wunder of Aurora, Iowa, and Mary Ann Duggan of Marion; a stepbrother, Norris Schuman of Reinbeck, Iowa; and his nieces and nephews.
Eddie was preceded in death by his father, mother, and stepfather, Wilmer Schuman.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Mar. 30, 2020