Edward Francis "Ed" Auer Sr
1928 - 2020
WINTHROP – Edward Francis ""Ed"" Auer Sr, 92, of Winthrop died on Sunday evening, October 18, 2020, at home. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, October 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Winthrop with Rev. Paul C. McManus officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday at Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop. Interment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Winthrop.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask at the funeral home and church. Those unable to attend the service are encouraged to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website or by mail, text, or phone.

Ed was born January 16, 1928, in Allamakee County, Iowa, the son of Edward John and Josephine Gertrude (Heck) Auer.

Ed is survived by Peg, his wife of 52 years; four children; 10 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; a brother; a sister; and nieces and nephews.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, six sisters, a granddaughter, and a grandson.

A memorial fund has been established for Cedar Valley Hospice. View the online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
