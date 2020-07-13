INDEPENDENCE – Eileen M. Kirby, 80, of Independence, Iowa, died on July 10, 2020, at her home. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on July 16, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Independence at a later date. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. with a parish vigil service starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory.
Eileen was born on August 28, 1939, in Temple Hill, Iowa, the daughter of Urban and Francis (Lasche) Kurt. In 1944, the family moved to Winthrop, Iowa, before purchasing and moving to a farm in rural Independence in 1945. She was a 1958 graduate of St. John's Catholic High School and went on to receive a degree from the Paris Academy of Beauty in Cedar Rapids in 1960. She married Phillip J. Smith III in 1964, they later divorced in 1972. On January 26, 1979, she married Raymond H. Kirby at the Pinicion Hotel in Independence. Shortly after starting her career as a hairdresser, Eileen opened her own salon named Eileen Beauty Shop, operating it for nearly 58 years. She retired in 2018.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Raymond Kirby, Independence; a daughter, Michelle (John) Osterhaus; two stepdaughters, Tracy Kirby, Ipswich, England, and Tanya Kirby, Independence; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Roseann (Ted) Thoma, Jesup; a brother, Danny (Peggy) Kurt, Bridgeport, Nebraska; a sister-in-law, Mary Kurt, Independence; and many nieces and nephews.
Eileen is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Richard Kurt; a grandson, Jesse Ray Kirby; and a brother-in-law, Brian Kirby.
