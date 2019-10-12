Home

Eloise "Lois" (Gertsmeier) Nelsen


1935 - 2019
INDEPENDENCE – Eloise "Lois" Nelsen, 84, died Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Theda Care in Waupaca, Wisconsin. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 7, at Holly Funeral Home, Waupaca, Wisconsin. Rev. Dione Miller officiated.
Lois was born in Galva, Iowa, on March 3, 1935, to Elmer and Eva (Huseman) Gertsmeier. She attended Aurelia High School, graduating in 1953. Lois married Glen Nelsen on August 18, 1957, in Aurelia, Iowa. They made their home in Storm Lake, Thompson, and Independence. She worked as a nurse's aide at the Mental Health Institute in Independence. After Glen retired in 1998, they moved to Forsyth, Missouri.
Lois was active in her church, the Red Hat Society, and as a volunteer at the Forsyth library.
Lois is survived by her children, Vicki (Rick) Groth of Waupaca, Wisconsin, Jeff (Lois) Nelsen of Kerman, California, and Mike Nelsen of Kittery, Maine. She is also survived by her sister, Charlotte (Bob) Grothaus of Sioux City, Iowa; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two brothers, Verdeen and Ordelle Gertsmeier.
Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca, Wisconsin, assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Oct. 12, 2019
