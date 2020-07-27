I was so saddened to learn of Gene's sudden passing. I hold many found memories with the visits between my family and Gene's. I last visited with Gene at my dad's, Gene's cousin John Moeller, funeral. Gene commented that the world lost a good guy when my dad passed. I can say the same today about Gene. We lost another good one. Hugs to the entire Buhr family!

Dana (Moeller) Hollenbeck

