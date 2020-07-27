WINTHROP – Eugene W. "Gene" Buhr, 73, of Winthrop, died Tuesday afternoon, July 14, 2020, in a mowing accident in Independence. Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with Pastor Duane Olsen officiating. Visitation was from 3 to 8 p.m. on Sunday and for one hour before the service on Monday at the funeral home. Interment was at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein, with military honors by the U.S. Army and the Oelwein American Legion Ross Reid Post #9.
Eugene Wayne Buhr was born December 28, 1946, in Waterloo, the son of Frank and Grace Lucille (Moeller) Buhr. He is survived by Eileen, his wife of 45 years, of Winthrop; four children; a granddaughter; his mother, Grace, of Oelwein; three sisters; three brothers; and other family and friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his father; his in-laws, and a brother-in-law.
