Eugene W. "Gene" Buhr
1946 - 2020
WINTHROP – Eugene W. "Gene" Buhr, 73, of Winthrop, died Tuesday afternoon, July 14, 2020, in a mowing accident in Independence. Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with Pastor Duane Olsen officiating. Visitation was from 3 to 8 p.m. on Sunday and for one hour before the service on Monday at the funeral home. Interment was at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein, with military honors by the U.S. Army and the Oelwein American Legion Ross Reid Post #9.

Eugene Wayne Buhr was born December 28, 1946, in Waterloo, the son of Frank and Grace Lucille (Moeller) Buhr. He is survived by Eileen, his wife of 45 years, of Winthrop; four children; a granddaughter; his mother, Grace, of Oelwein; three sisters; three brothers; and other family and friends.

Gene was preceded in death by his father; his in-laws, and a brother-in-law.

See the online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 27, 2020
So sorry to hear about Gene. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Ron & Sandy Gamm
July 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I was a co worker of Gene's at the Waterloo Post Office. May he rest in peace. God bless.
Sue Cobine
Coworker
July 18, 2020
I was so saddened to learn of Gene's sudden passing. I hold many found memories with the visits between my family and Gene's. I last visited with Gene at my dad's, Gene's cousin John Moeller, funeral. Gene commented that the world lost a good guy when my dad passed. I can say the same today about Gene. We lost another good one. Hugs to the entire Buhr family!
Dana (Moeller) Hollenbeck
Family
July 18, 2020
Sincere sympathy during this very difficult time.
Mary Lou Cosselman
Friend
