EvLynn J. Hare
1941 - 2020
INDEPENDENCE – EvLynn J. Hare, 79, of Independence died on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Reiff Family Center is assisting the family with arrangements.

EvLynn was born on September 23, 1941, in Waterloo, the daughter of Ivan K. and Dorothy (Turner) Hare. She attended Evansdale Community School. On November 23, 1960, she married Carl Junior Wilson in Waterloo, and they made their home in Littleton. She and Carl later divorced. In 1975, the family moved to Independence, where she started working as a certified nursing assistant at West Village Care Center. She spent 30 years caring for countless patients until she retired in 2005. She participated in the Iowa Donor Network program after her passing.

EvLynn is survived by her four daughters – Debra (Curt) Serfling of Randalia, Kathy (Jo) Lopez of Oelwein, Sandy (Randy) Zaug of Hazelton, and Tina (Mike) Andersen of Coggon; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ivan K. Hare Jr of Florida; a sister-in-law, Lylia Hare of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two children in infancy, Carol and Karen Wilson; and a grandson, Anthony Gonzalez.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the EvLynn Hare Memorial Fund at Veridian Credit Union, 1900 3rd Street SE Independence, IA 50644.

Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2501
