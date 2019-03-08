Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fayne Gray Fuhrman. View Sign

LEON – Fayne Gray Fuhrman, 91, Leon (formerly of Mercer County, Missouri and Broken Arrow, Oklahoma), passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his home.

He was born July 21, 1927 in Independence, Iowa the son of Fayne Fairburn and Thelma Ruth (Gray) Fuhrman.

Fayne was a 1945 graduate of Independence High School. On June 14, 1948, he married Helen Elizabeth Aitchison in Cascade. She preceded him in death on June 3, 2005. He was also preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters: Patricia McCardle and Peggy Reifsnyder.

Fayne was a life-long farmer. He and Helen began their farming in Independence. They raised their three children on the farm. In 1972, they moved to the Princeton, Missouri area and continued life on the farm. They opened "Fuhrman's Feed, Seed and Supply" in Ravanna, Missouri in the early 80s and Fayne and Helen had their own real estate company, "Fuhrman Land Agency" in Princeton. Fayne remained involved in their dream farm near Cainsville.

Fayne was a member of the Princeton United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his daughters: Ladonna Ruth Lane and husband, Jim, Leon, and Carol Fern Fuhrman, Jefferson City, Missouri; son, Fayne Fletcher Fuhrman and wife, Denise, Cainsville, Missouri; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Agnes Zimmerly, Independence.

Funeral Services were held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at the United Methodist Church, Princeton, Missouri under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton. Burial followed in the Bethel Cemetery, north of Princeton. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 1 at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton. Online condolences may be left at

