|
|
INDEPENDENCE – Felix H. Butters, 88, of Independence, Iowa, died on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Private family services will be held at this time, with burial in St. John's Cemetery in Independence. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. A memorial fund has been established for Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Mr. Butters was born on November 20, 1931, in Independence, the son of Charles J. and Emma Josephine (Elder) Butters. He graduated from St. John's Catholic School in Independence. During the Korean Conflict, he served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman. On November 20, 1954, he and the former Julia Ann Glenn were married at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence. She preceded him in death in 2016.
Mr. Butters worked at John Deere and Co. in Waterloo, Iowa. At the time of his retirement in 1985, he was a heat treat supervisor. He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church and a former member of Duck's Unlimited.
He is survived by three daughters, Angela Johnson of Des Moines, Iowa, and Kathleen (Mike Williamson) Cabalka and Maribeth Butters, both of Independence; and three grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Apr. 20, 2020