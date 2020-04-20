Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2595
Resources
More Obituaries for Felix Butters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felix H. Butters


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Felix H. Butters Obituary
INDEPENDENCE – Felix H. Butters, 88, of Independence, Iowa, died on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Private family services will be held at this time, with burial in St. John's Cemetery in Independence. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. A memorial fund has been established for Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

Mr. Butters was born on November 20, 1931, in Independence, the son of Charles J. and Emma Josephine (Elder) Butters. He graduated from St. John's Catholic School in Independence. During the Korean Conflict, he served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman. On November 20, 1954, he and the former Julia Ann Glenn were married at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence. She preceded him in death in 2016.

Mr. Butters worked at John Deere and Co. in Waterloo, Iowa. At the time of his retirement in 1985, he was a heat treat supervisor. He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church and a former member of Duck's Unlimited.

He is survived by three daughters, Angela Johnson of Des Moines, Iowa, and Kathleen (Mike Williamson) Cabalka and Maribeth Butters, both of Independence; and three grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Felix's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -