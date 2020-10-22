INDEPENDENCE – Frank R. Brimmer, 90, of Independence died on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at St. John's Cemetery in Independence. Visitation times: 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 23, and 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, at White Funeral Home in Independence.
Mr. Brimmer was born on October 4, 1930, in Independence, the son of Clifford Frank and Verna Irene (Baker) Brimmer. He graduated from high school in Independence with the class of 1948. He graduated from Gates Business College in Waterloo in 1955. On September 4, 1950, he and the former Diane Marie Rowland were married at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Independence. She preceded him in death in 2004.
During the Korean Conflict, Mr. Brimmer served with the U.S. Army 41st Military Intelligence Attachment in Alaska. Early in his career, he was the city clerk of Independence and also had a position with the State of Iowa Auditor's Office. He was a sales representative for Koch Brothers Office Supply until his retirement in 1999.
Mr. Brimmer was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Independence, and a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post #30 and the Bechter-Boies V.F.W. Post #2440. In the early 1960s, he served on the Independence Community School District board of education, and later he served on the Cedar Valley Hospice Advisory Board. He was an Independence councilman from 1972 to 1980, and Independence mayor from 1980 to 1991 and from 2002 to 2009. In his free time, he enjoyed biking and fishing.
Mr. Brimmer is survived by a daughter, Rachel (Robert) Sartin of Austin, Texas; a son, Arnold (Dottie) Brimmer of Pocatello, Idaho; two grandchildren, Spencer Sartin and Jacob Sartin; and a sister, Louella Simmons of Independence.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Shirley Gee.
A memorial fund for FSHD has been established and friends may donate at http://fshdsociety.org/donate.
