Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fawcetts Funeral Home
254 Jackson St
Winthrop, IA 50682
(319) 935-3327
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of Christ United at Winthrop
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Ellyson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin Jack Ellyson


2001 - 2020
Send Flowers
Franklin Jack Ellyson Obituary
INDEPENDENCE – Franklin Jack Ellyson, 19, of Independence, Iowa, died on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in Delaware County, Iowa. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in the Church of Christ United at Winthrop. Interment of cremains will take place later in Fairview Cemetery at Winthrop.

Franklin Jack Ellyson was born January 25, 2001, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Jack Lee and Colleen Layman Ellyson.

Franklin is survived by his father, Jack Ellyson of Winthrop; his daughter, Naomi Ellyson of Independence; his grandfather, Ron Burke of Winthrop; and friend, Megan Conrad of Independence.

He was preceded in death by his mother; his grandmother, Darlene Burke; his infant sister, Jacqueline; an aunt; and a cousin.

Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral home of Winthrop is assisting the family with arrangements. Online at www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franklin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -