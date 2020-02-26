|
INDEPENDENCE – Franklin Jack Ellyson, 19, of Independence, Iowa, died on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in Delaware County, Iowa. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in the Church of Christ United at Winthrop. Interment of cremains will take place later in Fairview Cemetery at Winthrop.
Franklin Jack Ellyson was born January 25, 2001, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Jack Lee and Colleen Layman Ellyson.
Franklin is survived by his father, Jack Ellyson of Winthrop; his daughter, Naomi Ellyson of Independence; his grandfather, Ron Burke of Winthrop; and friend, Megan Conrad of Independence.
He was preceded in death by his mother; his grandmother, Darlene Burke; his infant sister, Jacqueline; an aunt; and a cousin.
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral home of Winthrop is assisting the family with arrangements. Online at www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Feb. 26, 2020