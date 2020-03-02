Home

White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2595
Gary A. Raine


1950 - 2020
Gary A. Raine Obituary
INDEPENDENCE – Gary A. Raine, 69, of Independence, Iowa, died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at ABCM Rehabilitation of Independence – West Campus in Independence. Mr. Raine's cremated remains will be buried in Wilson Cemetery in Independence at a later date. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.

He was born in Independence on November 29, 1950, the son of Robert LeRoy and Wilma Arlene (Gill) Raine. He graduated from high school in Independence with the class of 1969.

Mr. Raine is survived by a sister, Karla Curry of Independence, and a brother, William (Diana VanLaningham) Raine of New Hampton, Iowa, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Mar. 2, 2020
