INDEPENDENCE – George H. Weber, 69 years old, of Independence, died at his home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was born on September 9, 1949, in Independence, the son of Herbert Jacob and Elizabeth Rosa (O'Brien) Weber. He was baptized on September 25, 1949, at St. Joseph 's Catholic Church in Independence. He attended the Buchanan County country school in Otterville, St. John's High School in Independence, and finished at the Independence High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War . On November 24, 1973, he and the former Ann Marie Dillon were married at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence. Mr. Weber was a driver for Frost Oil in Jesup, before working on the assembly line for John Deere in Waterloo. Following that, he was an over the road trucker for Jensen Transport, Zephyr/Elliot Transport, and Merfeld Transport.Mr. Weber is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ann; two daughters, Theresa (Charlie Kurt) Weber of Brandon, and Katie (Rick Alber) Weber of Independence; one son, Mike (Nicci) Weber of Mt. Vernon; two very loved grandchildren: Olivia Sophia Alber and Sawyer Dean Kurt; and two loved step grandchildren: Matteaha Marie West and Gage Michael West. He is also survived by three brothers, Richard (Rosie) Weber and Marvin Weber of Independence, and William (Barb) Weber of Oelwein; four sisters: Marilyn (Kenny) Kerkov of Jesup, Alberta Hanson of Independence, Joyce (Dave) Streets of Texas, and Roszella Andersen of Waterloo; and many loved nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James E. Weber; and his mother and father-in-law, Hedy and Harold Dillon.George was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, brother, and uncle. He loved his family and friends.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence. Rev. Paul McManus will be the Celebrant. Burial will be in Rowley Cemetery in Rowley. Friends may call for visitation from 4 until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 3, at the White Funeral Home in Independence where a Parish Rosary begins at 4 p.m. and a Military Service begins at 7 p.m.White Funeral Home, Independence, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on June 13, 2019

