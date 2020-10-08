JESUP – George Henry Temeyer, 95, of Jesup died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at UnityPoint – Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo, as a result of COVID-19.
Private family graveside services were held on Friday, October 9, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Independence, with Pastor Alex Bruening officiating. Military rites were conducted by Pump-Sheer American Legion Post #342 of Jesup and Bechter-Boies VFW Post #2440 of Independence. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
George was born February 26, 1925, in rural Benton County, Iowa, the son of Earl Albert Temeyer and Lena Viola (Fuehrer) Temeyer. He attended country school in Westburg Township. George enlisted in the army in 1945 and served his country during World War II. Shortly after his honorable discharge, he was united in marriage to Carol Maxine Williams on November 16, 1946, at First United Methodist Church in Jesup. They made their home in rural Jesup, where they raised their family, farmed, and kept horses. George also worked 30+ years at John Deere before his retirement.
George was a member of First United Methodist Church in Jesup, where he served on many boards and committees. He was a member of the Pump-Sheer American Legion Post 342 of Jesup, Bechter-Boies VFW Post 2440 of Independence, Buchanan County Pork Producers, Buchanan County Soil Conservation Commission, and the Hook 'n Liner Social Club in Littleton.
He is survived by a son, Irvin (Portia) Temeyer of Iowa City; a son-in-law, Dan (Deb) Rewoldt of Independence; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Carol (Richard) Siglin of Independence and Kathlena (Rex) Hooten of St. James, Missouri.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Narcie Rewoldt; three sisters, Donna Lynch, June Bonefas, and Margie Steinbron; and four brothers, Charles Temeyer, Harold Temeyer, Ray Temeyer, and John Temeyer.
Memorials may be directed to the church. White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.