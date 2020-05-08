INDEPENDENCE – Georgia Lauridsen Gray, 89, of Independence, Iowa, died on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Georgia's name may be made to Lutheran Services of Iowa and EWALU.
Georgia was born to Elizabeth and Walter Lauridsen on January 13, 1931, in Alta, Iowa. She was a 1948 graduate of Alta High School. Georgia attended the University of Northern Iowa and the University of Wyoming.
Georgia had a successful career as an elementary school teacher for 41 years. She was also the church organist for many years at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence.
She married Duane Gray in 1960 and welcomed one child, Cara, in 1971 into her life. Her survivors include her daughter, Cara Gray of Chicago, Illinois, and her sister, Bonnee Lauridsen of Lititz, Pennsylvania.
Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one brother, and one sister.
White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on May 8, 2020.