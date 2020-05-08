Georgia (Lauridsen) Gray
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
INDEPENDENCE – Georgia Lauridsen Gray, 89, of Independence, Iowa, died on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Georgia's name may be made to Lutheran Services of Iowa and EWALU.

Georgia was born to Elizabeth and Walter Lauridsen on January 13, 1931, in Alta, Iowa. She was a 1948 graduate of Alta High School. Georgia attended the University of Northern Iowa and the University of Wyoming.

Georgia had a successful career as an elementary school teacher for 41 years. She was also the church organist for many years at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence.

She married Duane Gray in 1960 and welcomed one child, Cara, in 1971 into her life. Her survivors include her daughter, Cara Gray of Chicago, Illinois, and her sister, Bonnee Lauridsen of Lititz, Pennsylvania.

Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one brother, and one sister.

White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Mt. Hope Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2595
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved