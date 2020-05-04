Or Copy this URL to Share

Germaine Catherine Brincks was born to Michael and Clara (Bullerman) Brincks on December 5, 1932, in Ossian, Iowa.



She is survived by her husband, Evroul; her four children, Dale (Joan) of Ossian, Iowa; Fr. David Beckman, currently of Independence, Iowa; Diane (James) Stee of Ossian, Iowa; and Dean (Deb) of Winona, Minnesota; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her sister, Alice Elsbernd of Fort Atkinson, Iowa; three sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her father- and mother-in-law, Henry and Hildegard Beckman; and two brothers-in-law.



The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that a memorial gift be given to St. Francis de Sales Parish, the Ossian Ambulance Service, or the Winneshiek Medical Center Home Health and Hospice.



Sympathy cards may be sent to Evroul Beckman at P.O. Box 100 Ossian, IA 52161.



