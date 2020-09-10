HAZLETON – Gilbert J. "Gil" McBride, 55, of Hazleton died on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at White Funeral Home in Independence. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein. Friends may call after 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
He was born on September 14, 1964, in Madison, Wisconsin.
Mr. McBride is survived by one son; one daughter; his fiancée, Renee Bockholt of Hazleton; two stepsons; and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his spouse.
