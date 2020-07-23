DUNDEE – Gloria E. Noble, 81, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. Visitation will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester, Iowa. All guests are respectfully encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A private family funeral service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Lynn Banderob officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed at 11 a.m., using the following site: https://youtu.be/wUCJoHaQ4jc. Burial will take place following the service at Campton-Oakhill Cemetery, Lamont, Iowa.
Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Manchester is assisting the family.
Gloria was born July 6, 1939, at the Evergreen Hill Farm, Dundee, Iowa, the daughter of Ronald and Erma Mae (Jennerjohn) Baumgartner. She graduated from Dundee High School in 1957. After graduation, Gloria attended school in Omaha, Nebraska, for business. She worked for Farmers & Merchants Saving Bank prior to marrying.
Gloria married John W. "Bill" Noble at St. John's Lutheran Church in Dundee on November 16, 1958. They farmed on the Evergreen Hill Farm near Dundee and later purchased their own farm in rural Strawberry Point in 1973. She worked beside Bill on the farm, while raising their four daughters. Gloria also waitressed at the Hi-Way Café, The Coach House, and worked on the assembly line at Monona Wire Company.
Following Bill's death in 2000, she moved to Dundee and began working at Dollar General in Manchester. Gloria volunteered at the Dundee meal site for many years. She served as treasurer of WELCA and attended Bible studies. Gloria enjoyed playing cards, putting puzzles together, spending times with friends, and wintering in Bonita Springs, Florida. Her greatest joys were attending countless sporting events and school programs of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gloria is survived by her daughters, Marilyn (Ronald) Cunningham, Masonville, Iowa, and Brenda Popham, Lamont, Iowa; grandchildren Amy Acey, Tennessee, Travis (Kristi) Chettinger, Dundee, Tiffany German, Lamont, Iowa, Dr. Sheena (Ryan) Harker, Bettendorf, Iowa, Jesse (Mallory) Cunningham, North Liberty, Iowa, Andrew (Mary Ann) Popham, Strawberry Point, Iowa, Joshua Popham and friend Courtney Kramer, Lamont, Iowa; great-grandchildren; Camille, Emily, and Faith Acey, Ashlynn, Bralie, and Kayson Chettinger, Tyler Chettinger, Alicia German, Ryland, Roush, and Rory Harker, Paizley, Lochlan, and Kahler Cunningham, and Addison, Lexi, and Carter Popham; and sisters-in-law Diane Baumgartner (Ken Rayburn), Manchester, Kathy (Bill) Gralund, Cedar Rapids, Tami Keegan, Grand Mound, Sandy (Jim) Bivens, Milan, Illinois; brother-in-law, Robert Noble, Cedar Rapids; and three nieces, Dr. Cindy Hoover, Roxanne Andersen, and Georgia Moorman.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Noble; parents Ronald and Erma Baumgartner; daughters Ronda Chettinger and Julie Noble; son-in-law Rick Popham; great-grandson Will Cunningham; and brother Rodney Baumgartner.
Gloria's family would like to thank all who assisted in her 24-hour care at her home these past nine months, Regional Medical Center Hospice, Helping Hands, Circle of Life, Baily Fredericksen, and many friends. It would have not been possible without your assistance.
