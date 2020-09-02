1/1
Gloria J. Hummel
1938 - 2020
INDEPENDENCE – Gloria J. Hummel, 81, of Independence died on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at White Funeral Home in Independence with Rev. John Hougen officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Independence. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged.

She was born on December 27, 1938, in Washington, Iowa, the daughter of Elmer Harry and Mabel Hortense (Baxter) Harland. She graduated from high school in Aurora, Iowa, with the Class of 1957. On June 16, 1957, she and Robert Rex Hummel were married at the Baptist Church in Aurora. He preceded her in death in 2017.

Mrs. Hummel worked all of her married life and held different positions in Independence. She worked at a shoe store, a drug store, and a hardware store, and was a business owner. With her husband, she owned Hummel's Paint and Glass, Pat's Tap, and Gloria's Maid-Rite. She worked at three other restaurants when she was younger, and also was a cook at East Buchanan School in Winthrop.

Mrs. Hummel was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Independence and VFW Auxiliary #2440. She was a past treasurer of the auxiliary and a past Sunday School teacher at the Presbyterian Church in Quasqueton.

Mrs. Hummel is survived by two daughters, Linda (Diana Price) Hummel of Independence and Karen (Shawn) Mahoney of Madrid, Iowa; a son, Steve (Cindy) Hummel of Independence; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Tom (Judy) Harland of Independence; and a sister, Joan McInteer of Independence.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Robert Harland and Donovan Harland.

A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.



Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
