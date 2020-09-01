INDEPENDENCE – Gregory J. Shannon, 64, of Independence died on August 28, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. A celebration of life will be held at The Crowbar in Independence on Wednesday, September 2, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to "The Family of Greg Shannon."
Greg was born on June 10, 1956, in Independence, the son of Richard L. and Shirley J. (Wittenberg) Shannon. He attended the Independence schools and graduated from East Buchanan High School in 1975. He joined the U.S. Army Reserves shortly after graduation and was a member for many years. On February 14, 1976, he married Tammy Christensen, and together they had one son. They later divorced.
Greg spent several years working for John Deere in Waterloo before he began working as a heavy equipment operator for several construction companies throughout the years. In 1984, he moved his family to the Minneapolis, Minnesota, area for work, but decided to return home to Independence in 1993. He met Pamela Sue Lohrer in Independence, and together they had a son. They were later married on August 10, 2001.
Greg is survived by his wife, Pam Shannon, of Independence; two sons, Ben "Banjo" Shannon of Independence and Jordan (Ashley Zech) of Independence; three grandchildren; five sisters, Tammy Hageman, Cody (Jeff) Kimball, Chris (Rick) Tregnak, Pam Mahoney, and Valerie Bervid; three brothers, Dallas Shannon, Dan Mahoney, and Dennis Mahoney; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bob Shannon.
To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com
under "Obituaries."