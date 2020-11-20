INDEPENDENCE – Harold D. Jacobs, 83, of Independence died on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. A visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, at the Reiff Family Center in Independence. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 23, at the Walker Cemetery in Walker.
Harold was born on June 28, 1937, in Marengo, the son of Clarence W. "Bud" and Elsie E. (Barnett) Jacobs. At an early age, his family moved to a farm just outside of Walker, where he was a 1955 graduate of Walker High School. On July 25, 1959, he married Sharon "Sherry" K. Wilcox at the Alice Church in rural Alice. They made their home in Independence, where he worked at Walnut Grove for 38 years. Harold then started to work for Independence Crop Care, and after working for 12 years he retired.
He and Sherry were members of the Merry Mixers square dancers for 14+ years. For many years, Harold belonged to a group of close friends in Independence who called themselves The Shysters. He was a Boy Scout leader.
Harold is survived by Sherry, his wife of 61 years; three sons, Mike (Sheri Evers) Jacobs of Delhi; Jeff (Nicole) Jacobs of Tampa, Florida, and Mark (Ann Crawford) of Colona, Illinois; five grandchildren; a brother, Richard (Karen) Jacobs of Marion; and a sister, Linda (Ron) Coleman of Higginsville, Missouri.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Keith Jacobs.
