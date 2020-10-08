WINTHROP – Harriet M. Griswold, 99, of Winthrop, Iowa died on Tuesday afternoon, October 6, 2020 at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence. A private family funeral services will be held at Church of Christ United in Winthrop with Pastor Janice Springer officiating. Public visitation will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Winthrop.
Harriet Martha Kurtz was born on August 4, 1921, in McGregor, the daughter of John and Faye (Ellenbolt) Kurtz. She received her education at various schools, and then had to quit school to help the family. Harriet was united in marriage to Glenn Arthur Griswold on June 6, 1943, at the John Kurtz home in Winthrop. To this union, three children were born – Richard Arthur, Nancy Faye, and Robert Glenn. While Glenn was in the service, Harriet worked at a book binding company in Texas. Glenn and Harriet returned to Winthrop, where they worked the family farm. They moved off the farm to Winthrop in 1994.
Harriet was a member of Church of Christ United and Women's Fellowship, working at many funeral dinners. She was also a member of the Winthrop American Legion Auxiliary and the Buffalo Creek Golf Course. Harriet was an excellent bowler and cook. She was known as the "Betty Crocker of Bob Street."
Survivors include her three children, Richard (Jane) Griswold, Nancy (Ray) Murphy, and Bob (Kelly) Griswold, all of Winthrop; seven grandchildren, Raynae (Brett) Zingg, Chad (Maria) Griswold, Jeffery (Danette) Murphy, Jon (Keri) Griswold, Michael Murphy, Bryce (Erin) Griswold, and Kelci (Kyle) Jahnel; 14 great-grandchildren, Shelbi Murphy, Zachary Zingg, Brandon Griswold, Dylan Griswold, William Griswold, Kayla Murphy, Jenna Murphy, Owen Griswold, Olyvia Griswold, Maci Jahnel, Josie Jahnel, Kal Jahnel, Boyd Griswold, and Emersyn Griswold; three great-great-grandchildren, Jersi Murphy, Bentley Murphy; and Emily Griswold; a sister-in-law, Jane Cook of Winthrop; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Harriet was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn, on November 30, 2008; a great-granddaughter, Lauryn Griswold; and three brothers, Jack Kurtz, Chuck Kurtz, and Bill Kurtz.
