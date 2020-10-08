1/1
Harriet Martha (Kurtz) Griswold
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WINTHROP – Harriet M. Griswold, 99, of Winthrop, Iowa died on Tuesday afternoon, October 6, 2020 at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence. A private family funeral services will be held at Church of Christ United in Winthrop with Pastor Janice Springer officiating. Public visitation will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Winthrop.

Condolences may be directed to the family: Richard Griswold, 2856 200th Street, Winthrop, IA 50682.

Harriet Martha Kurtz was born on August 4, 1921, in McGregor, the daughter of John and Faye (Ellenbolt) Kurtz. She received her education at various schools, and then had to quit school to help the family. Harriet was united in marriage to Glenn Arthur Griswold on June 6, 1943, at the John Kurtz home in Winthrop. To this union, three children were born – Richard Arthur, Nancy Faye, and Robert Glenn. While Glenn was in the service, Harriet worked at a book binding company in Texas. Glenn and Harriet returned to Winthrop, where they worked the family farm. They moved off the farm to Winthrop in 1994.

Harriet was a member of Church of Christ United and Women's Fellowship, working at many funeral dinners. She was also a member of the Winthrop American Legion Auxiliary and the Buffalo Creek Golf Course. Harriet was an excellent bowler and cook. She was known as the "Betty Crocker of Bob Street."

Survivors include her three children, Richard (Jane) Griswold, Nancy (Ray) Murphy, and Bob (Kelly) Griswold, all of Winthrop; seven grandchildren, Raynae (Brett) Zingg, Chad (Maria) Griswold, Jeffery (Danette) Murphy, Jon (Keri) Griswold, Michael Murphy, Bryce (Erin) Griswold, and Kelci (Kyle) Jahnel; 14 great-grandchildren, Shelbi Murphy, Zachary Zingg, Brandon Griswold, Dylan Griswold, William Griswold, Kayla Murphy, Jenna Murphy, Owen Griswold, Olyvia Griswold, Maci Jahnel, Josie Jahnel, Kal Jahnel, Boyd Griswold, and Emersyn Griswold; three great-great-grandchildren, Jersi Murphy, Bentley Murphy; and Emily Griswold; a sister-in-law, Jane Cook of Winthrop; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Harriet was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn, on November 30, 2008; a great-granddaughter, Lauryn Griswold; and three brothers, Jack Kurtz, Chuck Kurtz, and Bill Kurtz.

See the online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home
254 Jackson St
Winthrop, IA 50682
(319) 935-3327
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved