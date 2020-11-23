JESUP – Helen Hattie (Bailey) Blad, 94, of Independence and formerly of Jesup passed away on November 15, 2020, at Lexington Place in Independence. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there was a private family service on Thursday, November 19, at the First Presbyterian Church in Jesup with burial at Old Barclay Cemetery, rural Jesup. Pastor Dawn Person officiated, with assistance from Kristy Parker. White Funeral Home, Jesup, was in charge of the arrangements.
Helen was born January 3, 1926, to Franklin Ray Bailey and Effie Mae (Ennis) Bailey. She graduated from Jesup High School in 1944. Helen married LeRoy Alder Blad on January 3, 1947, in Waterloo, and they farmed in the Jesup area before moving to town in 1956.
Helen was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church of Jesup and spent her last five years at Lexington Estate in Independence. Before marriage, she kenneled eggs, worked at Peoples Memorial Hospital in the housekeeping department, Rath Packing, and the Jesup Community Schools.
She is survived by three children – Carol (John) Noe of Brandon, Char (Ron) Bantz of Independence, and Connie (David) Funke of Jesup; five grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; four brothers, Roy Bailey, Ralph Bailey, Clarence Bailey, and Robert Bailey; and three sisters, Eula Brown, Nellie Green, and Iva Dinnnebier.
