1/1
Helen Hattie (Bailey) Blad
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JESUP – Helen Hattie (Bailey) Blad, 94, of Independence and formerly of Jesup passed away on November 15, 2020, at Lexington Place in Independence. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there was a private family service on Thursday, November 19, at the First Presbyterian Church in Jesup with burial at Old Barclay Cemetery, rural Jesup. Pastor Dawn Person officiated, with assistance from Kristy Parker. White Funeral Home, Jesup, was in charge of the arrangements.

Helen was born January 3, 1926, to Franklin Ray Bailey and Effie Mae (Ennis) Bailey. She graduated from Jesup High School in 1944. Helen married LeRoy Alder Blad on January 3, 1947, in Waterloo, and they farmed in the Jesup area before moving to town in 1956.

Helen was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church of Jesup and spent her last five years at Lexington Estate in Independence. Before marriage, she kenneled eggs, worked at Peoples Memorial Hospital in the housekeeping department, Rath Packing, and the Jesup Community Schools.

She is survived by three children – Carol (John) Noe of Brandon, Char (Ron) Bantz of Independence, and Connie (David) Funke of Jesup; five grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; four brothers, Roy Bailey, Ralph Bailey, Clarence Bailey, and Robert Bailey; and three sisters, Eula Brown, Nellie Green, and Iva Dinnnebier.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2595
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by White Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved