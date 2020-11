INDEPENDENCE – Helen T. Barske, 78, of Independence died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Unity Point – St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services are pending, the Reiff Family Center is assisting with arrangements.Helen was born on January 17, 1947, in Brooklyn, Iowa, the daughter of Bernard W. and Bernadette Frances Powell.To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under "Obituaries."